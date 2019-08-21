You can buy a private island less than 60 miles from NYC for $850,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUTNAM COUNTY, N.Y. — You can own a piece of paradise less than 60 miles from New York City.

A private island in the middle of Putnam Lake has hit the market for under $1 million. 1 Willow Island has four bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, and contains 35 windows with beautiful water views.

Additional amenities include decks, a separate 600 sq. ft. studio on the island and a private driveway and garage on the mainland.

Though the house appears to be recently renovated, its listing on Houlihan Lawrence’s website claims the house may have been built from the same stone quarry as the Holland Tunnel. The main building was constructed in 1932.

Having your own private island comes with a cost: The only way to get to the quiet home is by boat. And while the house does come with a solar-powered one, Putnam Lake does not allow motorized travel.

Agent Linda Finn says she’s already received more than a dozen inquiries about the listing. It’s currently on the market for $850,000.