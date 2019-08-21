Severe storms likely across NY, NJ Wednesday as humidity lingers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As heat and heavy humidity remain draped across the tri-state area, we can expect potentially severe thunderstorms across New York and New Jersey heading into Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front moving toward the region Wednesday is responsible for the unsettled weather through Thursday.

Wednesday's storms are expected to bring heavy downpours in some areas, with a potential to see flooding, damaging winds and maybe even hail in some areas.

As if the storms weren't enough, there is also a heat advisory in effect for much of the area through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the humidity making it feel like 95 to 99 degrees across the region.

Ahead of the bigger storms, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a potential for scattered showers later in the morning.