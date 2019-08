Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Riders rallied on a busy Manhattan corridor to bring attention to the low-income New Yorkers who depend on the 14th Street bus.

There are no dedicated bus lanes. A judge blocked that plan earlier this month.

The MTA released new bus study for the month of July that showed an improvement in service, which they say is a result of the implementation of select bus service.

