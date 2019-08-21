Police rescue dog trapped in hot car at Newark Airport: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — Two Port Authority Police officers came to the rescue for an adorable dog left unattended in a car Tuesday at Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port Authority said.

Officers Jason Nielsen and Ray Lainez were patrolling the parking lot of Terminal C at the New Jersey airport around 2 p.m. when they spotted a pup named Baxter, alone inside an enclosed vehicle, officials said.

The two officers jumped into action and within 15 minutes they were able to get to the dog by opening one of the vehicle's doors through a slightly open sun roof, according to authorities.

The Port Authority said the dog's owner was paged several times in Terminal C, but did not return to the car until almost 3 p.m.

The owner was taken into police custody and charged with cruelty to animals, authorities said.

Police contacted the Associated Humane Societies of New Jersey, who responded and took the dog into their custody.