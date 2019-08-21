NJ men charged with stealing $450,000 in checks from mailboxes

NEWARK, N.J. — Four New Jersey men allegedly broke into mail collection boxes, stole checks and fraudulently deposited them.

Aneuris Henriquez-Lopez, 24, Eleazer Peralta, 19, Fernando Santiago, 26 and Rikinson Rodriguez-Sanchez, 25, allegedly raked in $450,000 with the scheme. Rodriguez-Sanchez remains at large, but the other men were arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The Paterson men are accused of stealing checks in Passaic, Bergen, Morris, Essex and Middlesex counties.

The conspiracy to commit bank fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.