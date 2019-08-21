New footage of man wanted in Bronx shooting over parking space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police have released new surveillance footage of a man they've been trying to track down for nearly a month after a 24-year-old man was shot in the back during an argument over a parking space in the Bronx, according to police.

Back on July 28, around 8:15 p.m., the victim got into an argument with the suspected shooter over a parking space near 1800 Popham Avenue, officials said earlier in August.

The man, seen in new surveillance footage above, left the scene, but then returned with a gun and shot the victim two times in the lower back, police said.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center for treatment.

Police originally only released footage of a woman they've been trying to find who they say was with the suspected shooter.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).