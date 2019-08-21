Man impersonating officer pulls over van full of actual cops on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Police in the New York City suburbs say they’ve arrested a fake cop who tried to pull over real detectives.

Nassau County police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights Friday morning as he an attempt to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island.

The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department’s electronics squad.

Police say that once the detectives identified themselves and approached his vehicle, the 25-year-old Portlock swerved his Nissan Sentra into oncoming traffic and sped to the Long Island Expressway.

Police say highway patrol officers eventually pulled Portlock over and arrested him without incident.

He faces charges of criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment.

