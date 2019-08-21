Long Island man frees deer from soccer net

ST. JAMES, L.I. — A Long Island man scored a golazo helping a deer out of a rough situation Wednesday.

The video was posted by a YouTuber named Todd “DD Digger” Brush. You can see the man work hard to save a deer tangled up in the netting of a soccer field in St. James.

It took him over 12 minutes, but the man remains calm and avoids any possible confrontation with the deer upon freeing it, sending it on its way peacefully.

The video ends with a message: “Wildlife deserves to be taken care of, if we don’t stop and help they will eventually disappear.”