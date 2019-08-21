Kids can get new backpacks, filled with school supplies, Saturday in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Thanks to The Lost Angel’s Society, kids and teens heading back to school can pick up a free new backpack, filled with school supplies, this Saturday in the Bronx.

Every year the organization picks a different borough for the backpack drive, and this year it’s in the Bronx!

At Saturday’s 5th Annual Back to School Fill a Bookbag Event volunteers can come help fill backpacks with school supplies, and parents who show up with their kids, from kindergarteners to high schoolers, can pick up a bag while they last.

Parents MUST register their children at this Eventbrite page before the event in order for the child to get a backpack, and the child must be present with the parent on Saturday at the event.

There will also be food, music and games for kids and families to enjoy!

WHEN: Saturday, August 24, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Odessy House – 2038 Davidson Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467

REGISTER HERE: TLAS 5th Annual Back To School

MORE INFO: TheLostAngelsSociety.org