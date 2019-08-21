Driver, 18, charged in death of cyclist in Midwood

An 18-year-old man has been charged in the death of a cyclist, the 19th to die in New York City this year.

Police say Mirza Baig, of Queens, was driving a gray Dodge sedan on August 11 when he ran a red light at the intersection of Coney Island Avenue and Avenue L.

The sedan T-boned a blue Honda SUV, causing both vehicles to jump the curb. The cyclist, Jose Alzorriz was also involved in the collision. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Baig faces a slew of charges, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation, reckless driving, disobeying a traffic device and other traffic-related violations.