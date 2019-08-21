Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens — A chunk of debris fell from the elevated No. 7 train tracks in Woodside and crashed onto the sidewalk.

The debris fell on Roosevelt Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets. It's not the first time there have been issues with debris in Queens and people are tired of it.

"It’s dangerous," train rider James McChool said. "Who knows what’s going to fall next? There are families living here. It’s something the city needs to pay attention to."

A woman was nearly hit by a flashlight that fell from elevated train tracks in Astoria earlier in August. Another woman was nearly hit by a piece of metal in Woodside in June.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said in a tweet that "it’s clear the netting that has been installed at 61st St needs to be expanded along the 7 line before someone gets hurt."

An MTA spokesperson said the object that fell Wednesday "reflects no structural risk but is obviously a serious matter."

"This area was re-inspected today to ensure that there are no other loose pieces there," the spokesperson said. " This has the full attention of President Byford who had already expedited the netting process by ordering a systemwide cost and priority analysis while the four-location pilot is underway. A comprehensive inspection in March found no issues."