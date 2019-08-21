Cardi B posts colorful rant calling out NYPD for influencing shutdown of friend’s school supply event

NEW YORK — Cardi B went on a now-deleted Instagram rant Tuesday night, calling out the NYPD, and blaming them for influencing the shutdown of her friend’s school supply giveaway.

The Bronx-born rapper says her “homegirl Star” had planned a giveaway at a New York school to provide a positive, fun event for kids and help parents offset school supply costs.

Cardi claims the NYPD called the school’s principal with scare tactics, which led to the event’s eventual demise.

The rapper says Star paid for the event out-of-pocket, prompting a colorfully worded attack on the NYPD.

At the conclusion of the expletive-laden rant, Cardi told the NYPD to “suck a fart and suffocate on it.”