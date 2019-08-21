6 seniors face sex charges after conservation area arrests

Posted 3:30 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, August 21, 2019

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Six people ranging in age from 62 to 85 face sex charges after being arrested in a conservation area in Connecticut.

Police say the six, five men and an 85-year-old woman, were involved in lewd and sexual activity in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield earlier this month.

Police say the area was being publicized on the internet as an area for people to meet and have sex.

Police say they set up surveillance in the area and observed several violations.

Those arrested face charges ranging from breach of peace to public indecency. They were released on promises to appear in court.

