5 shooting deaths in under 24 hours across Queens, Brooklyn

NEW YORK — It was a violent day across the city Tuesday, with five fatal shootings in Queens and Brooklyn in less than 24 hours, according to the NYPD.

The string of fatal shootings started Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. when 18-year-old Angel Nixon was shot in the head, torso and leg in Jamaica, Queens, police said.

Officers responded and found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds on 176th Street, near 145th Avenue. Nixon was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. There are no arrests at this time.

The next deadly shooting, also in Queens, happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m., the NYPD said. Officers responded to a 911 call and found 25-year-old Gregory Haskins laying on the pavement outside his home on Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica, with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

EMS responded and took Haskins to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a report of a dispute on the corner of Union Street and Sutter Avenue, in the Brownsville area of Brooklyn, found 28-year-old Arsenio Gravesande shot in the hip on the sidewalk, police said.

Gravesande was taken to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries, becoming the third fatal shooting victim in less than a day. There have been no arrests in his shooting.

The fourth and fifth fatal shootings came around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in Coney Island, police said. Witnesses reported hearing a loud argument before shots rang out on West 19th Street, off Neptune Avenue, just blocks away from the famous Brooklyn boardwalk, authorities said.

Responding officers round a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the head, police said. Both men were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The two victims in the Coney Island shooting have yet to be identified by police.

There have been no arrests made in any of the five deadly shootings. All of the incidents remain under investigation Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.