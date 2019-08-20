Woman has her bag filled with money, cigarette cartons stolen while sitting at Brooklyn bus stop

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A woman waiting at a bus stop in Sunset Park had her purse snatched from her hands, police said Monday.

Police said it happened on August 11 at about 2:35 p.m. in front of 3908 5th Avenue.

The woman, 62, had $76, ID cards and two cartons of cigarettes in the bag.

The woman that allegedly took the bag fled northbound on 5th Avenue, according to officers.

