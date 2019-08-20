Woman fatally struck by NJ Transit train in Weehawken: police

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — A woman was hit and killed by a New Jersey Transit light rail train late Monday night, NJ Transit police said.

The woman was struck around 11 p.m. by a train headed toward Hoboken, on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line, near Port Authority Blvd., according to authorities.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

None of the 70 passengers aboard the train were injured, but the fatal incident did impact service Monday night, officials said

The investigation is ongoing.