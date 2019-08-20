Watch: NJ transit police reunite homeless man with his family after 24 years

NEWARK, NJ — A homeless man was reunited with his family more than 24 years after the dad had last seen his daughters thanks to help from a New Jersey Transit police officer.

Jose Lopez before and after his haircut and shave. (NJ Transit)

Jose Lopez, 61, also met some of his grandkids for the first time at the reunion.

Officers found him in Secaucus Junction on Aug. 6 and sent him to Newark to meet with a New Jersey Transit Police Crisis Outreach Officer. Officer Sean Pfeifer made dozens of calls to track down Lopez’ family. After hearing from one of Lopez’ daughters, he made sure to get Lopez new clothes along with a shave and a haircut.

Lopez was reunited with his family at Newark Penn Station on Aug. 15.

“Officer Pfeifer went above and beyond the call of duty to help this man and reunite him with his family, and we see this type of dedicated service every day from our New Jersey Transit Police,” NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett said. “As Officer Pfeifer demonstrated, New Jersey Transit Police do so much more in addition to protecting our customers and employees. They genuinely care for the people in the communities we serve.”

Lopez is currently working with the PATH Program through the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris County to find permanent housing. He spent last weekend with his daughter in Bradley Beach.

