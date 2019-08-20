Rare red panda triplets born in Virginia and you could help name them

Posted 4:44 AM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45AM, August 20, 2019

The red panda triplets were born earlier this year, the zoo says. (The Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. — A zoo in Virginia has announced the birth of red panda triplets.

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk announced Monday that the triplets were born two months ago and are thriving in a climate-controlled den that’s out of sight from the public.

Zoo veterinarian Collen Clabbers said red panda triplets are a “unique situation” for the endangered species from Asia. But she said the mother is “doing a great job.”

The two males and one female were born to mother Masu and dad Timur. The cubs will live in the red panda exhibit. That’s after zoo staff members feel the cubs can navigate the exhibit’s trees and other features.

The zoo is auctioning naming rights in support of red panda conservation. Bids can be placed on this website: https://one.bidpal.net/redpandas/welcome

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.