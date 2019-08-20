Queens firefighter gives his baby girl a pedicure in adorable viral video

QUEENS — One of New York's bravest has gone viral after sharing a precious moment with his baby daughter on social media.
Queens FDNY firefighter Jimmy Howell shared the adorable video on Instagram of himself giving his 9-month-old daughter Kensley a pedicure.
The doting dad called the father-daughter moment their "weekly spa talks," in the Instagram caption, jokingly adding, "I'm charging her next week."
"Oh man, I can tell you been crawling," Howell says as his baby girl squeals and smiles back.
Watch the full video below. You won't regret it.
Weekly spa talks with my baby girl, she got a little crazy with me today due to the fact that I was filing her nails a little too rough, y’all see why I can’t do anything for free, I’m charging her next week, just watch 🤣🤣🙅🏾♂️❤️❤️😘 @kensley_peyton_ @theshaderoom #blackgurlmagic #melaninpoppin #instababies #curlsforthegirls #bougiebabies #blackgirlmagic #instakids #kidsmodel @thedadgang @fatherhood_fraternity #cutebabies #blackfathers @myperfectkids @blackfathers