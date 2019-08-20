Queens firefighter gives his baby girl a pedicure in adorable viral video

Posted 6:40 AM, August 20, 2019, by

QUEENS — One of New York's bravest has gone viral after sharing a precious moment with his baby daughter on social media.

Queens FDNY firefighter Jimmy Howell shared the adorable video on Instagram of himself giving his 9-month-old daughter Kensley a pedicure.

The doting dad called the father-daughter moment their "weekly spa talks," in the Instagram caption, jokingly adding, "I'm charging her next week."

"Oh man, I can tell you been crawling," Howell says as his baby girl squeals and smiles back.

Watch the full video below. You won't regret it.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.