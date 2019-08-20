Queens firefighter gives his baby girl a pedicure in adorable viral video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — One of New York's bravest has gone viral after sharing a precious moment with his baby daughter on social media.

Queens FDNY firefighter Jimmy Howell shared the adorable video on Instagram of himself giving his 9-month-old daughter Kensley a pedicure.

The doting dad called the father-daughter moment their "weekly spa talks," in the Instagram caption, jokingly adding, "I'm charging her next week."

"Oh man, I can tell you been crawling," Howell says as his baby girl squeals and smiles back.

Watch the full video below. You won't regret it.