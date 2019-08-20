Parents, advocates to rally outside Juul e-cigarette company’s NY offices

MANHATTAN — Parents, kids, advocates and city officials are planning to rally outside the Manhattan office of e-cigarette company Juul on Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

The group plans to gather around 10 a.m. in front of the company’s Hudson Square offices around Spring Street and Sixth Avenue, to condemn the multi-billion-dollar company’s “campaign to hook kids on flavored tobacco products,” the release says.

Those rallying are demanding that the City Council restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes.

The FDA recently said they’re investigating a potential link between vaping and over 120 reports of seizures and other neurological symptoms.

Additionally, CDC health officials said they’re looking into a potential link between vaping and hundreds of cases of lung disease.

