New York students getting ready for school were at a block party Monday.

It included a giveaway, arrange by non-profit organization New Alternatives for Children, to make sure kids have backpacks for school. The organization wants to make sure vulnerable kids are armed with the tools they need to succeed in class.

This is the 15th anniversary of New Alternatives for Children's back-to-school backpack giveaway event.

