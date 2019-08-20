NJ woman gambling at casino left kids alone in car

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Authorities say a New Jersey woman left three young children alone in a car for two hours while she gambled at a Pennsylvania casino.

Milady Borda is facing three counts of child endangerment.

Authorities say surveillance cameras at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino recorded the 38-year-old Elizabeth woman taking the children — ages 8, 3, and 11 months — to her car shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. They say she then left them alone in the car, which was not turned on, and then gambled inside the casino for about two hours.

It didn’t appear that the children were harmed.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Borda has retained an attorney.