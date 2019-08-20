NJ troopers arrest man and seize AK-47 during traffic stop

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. — A South Carolina man was arrested for having an AK-47 rifle and ammunition in his vehicle at a New Jersey traffic stop, state troopers said.

Police arrested 33-year-old Johnathan Lorick of Lexington, South Carolina. He was stopped on Saturday for a traffic violation going southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County.

Troopers discovered Lorick was under the influence and arrested him for a DWI. After further investigation, authorities found the fully loaded AK-47.

Loric was charged with unlawful possession of weapons, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, prohibited weapons and devices, obstruction, disorderly conduct and DWI.

The accused is being held in Mercer County Jail pending a bail hearing.