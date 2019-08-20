Newark residents call for action in water crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK — A group of Newark residents took action today to make sure their demands for clean water be heard.

Religious leaders and community activists gathered today to help get more water donations from anywhere they can and make sure no one can be refused.

Lead in the tap water is at dangerous levels that no one should be consuming at.

For just over a week, bottled water has been distributed to some, while others have been told they're not eligible because they're not said to be directly impacted.