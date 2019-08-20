Midday with Muller: NJ Transit mishap, Boy Scouts lawsuit

A passenger fell out a NJ Transit train and onto the tracks during this morning’s busy rush hour commute. How did it happen? Anthony DiLorenzo reports on the so-called ‘human error’. Plus, a major lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America is announced. Watch Midday with Muller now.

