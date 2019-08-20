Man drags woman under LIRR tracks in Queens, rapes her

Posted 8:23 PM, August 20, 2019, by

JAMAICA, Queens — A man dragged a woman under a Long Island Railroad train trestle in Queens, hit her and raped her, police said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim was attacked around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday near Tuskegee Airmen Way and 157th Street, officials said. She was struck in the head and suffered a contusion during the assault.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker, who fled in an unknown direction.

He’s believed to be in his 40s. The heavy set man had a dark colored cap or du-rag on his head. He last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.