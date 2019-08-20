Man drags woman under LIRR tracks in Queens, rapes her

JAMAICA, Queens — A man dragged a woman under a Long Island Railroad train trestle in Queens, hit her and raped her, police said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim was attacked around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday near Tuskegee Airmen Way and 157th Street, officials said. She was struck in the head and suffered a contusion during the assault.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker, who fled in an unknown direction.

He’s believed to be in his 40s. The heavy set man had a dark colored cap or du-rag on his head. He last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).