Long Island boy with lemonade stand raises $10,000 for kids with cancer

ISLIP, NY — A 10-year-old Long Island boy with a lemonade stand has raised $10,000 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Oliver Rivadeneyra was just 4 when he saw an ad on the hospital about children with cancer. He was curious, so he did some research and decided to help.

He's spent the years since selling lemonade, limeade and baked goods from a stand. Rivadeneyra thought he would earn a couple hundred dollars and never imagined he would raise so much money.

The Long Island lemonade seller sets up his stand from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.