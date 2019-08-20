Eric Garner’s mother on Pantaleo firing: ‘It’s not justice yet’

Posted 10:40 AM, August 20, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, told PIX11 Tuesday what was going through her mind as NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill announced the firing of the officer at the center of her son's death. Plus, why the family's fight isn't over yet.

Sitting down with PIX11's Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen, Carr said she does feel "a bit of relief" to learn former NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo was being fired for his actions in the 2014 arrest that led to Garner's death.

However, Carr says there's still more work to be done.

"There's other officers on the force who were involved in my son's death that day, and we have to go after them," Carr said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.