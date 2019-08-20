Boy Scouts sue over release of secret ‘Perversion Files’

MANHATTAN — Nine survivors of sexual abuse filed lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America and its Greater New York Councils, seeking the release of the organizations so-called “Perversion Files,” which they say contain information and documents on Scout leaders with allegations of sexual misconduct against children.

Lawyers for the nine victims says their clients experienced sexual abuse as minors by nine adult Scout leaders.

One of the lawsuits pursues a claim of nuisance, made possibly by New York’s Child Victims Act, which recently expanded legal options for victims of sexual abuse as children.

Attorneys for the victims say the organization concealed from the public its “Perversion Files”, which they say contain information and documents on Scout leaders with allegations of sexual misconduct against children.

They say an expert reviewed documentation of 7,819 Boy Scout sexual misconduct perpetrators and 12,254 victims from 1944 to 2016. It is unknown how many of the 7,819 perpetrators have been publicly disclosed.