Beloved dog stolen outside Williamsburg grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A heartbroken dog owner only has pictures left of her pooch after her pet was stolen in front of a Williamsburg grocery store.

Theo's leash was secured to a stand outside a grocery store at the corner of Humboldt and Flushing on Monday night. Bre Kelly left him there all the time as she ran in to get groceries.

"I came back outside from getting the groceries and the leash was there and nothing else," Kelly said. "I always take him to the market, get a few things; he hangs out. People pet him and give treats. He goes where the door opens and hangs out in the shade. We do it all the time. I bring him everywhere."

Surveillance video shows two men near the dog. One appears to look around while another man unhooks Theo's leash.

Theo is 10. Kelly's family got him from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Harlem in 2009.

He does have an activated chip and the family has made a police report. They're hanging up and handing out fliers and they've posted on social media.

"I don't care why they took him, just bring him home safe," Kelly said. "He's elderly and takes medicine."

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to 201-788-5326.