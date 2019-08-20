Armed man holding 37 people hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police say a man is holding dozens of people hostage on a public bus in Rio de Janeiro and is threatening to set the vehicle on fire.

The Federal Highway Police said Tuesday that negotiations were underway with an armed man who has been holding 37 people hostage since about 5:30 a.m. on a busy bridge linking Niteroi to downtown Rio de Janeiro.

At least four hostages have been released so far, telling authorities that the man had spilled gasoline in the bus and threatened to set it on fire. They say the man has identified himself as a policeman, although this has not been confirmed.

Authorities said the man has not made any particular demands and appears to have “psychological problems.”