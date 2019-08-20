25-year-old man fatally shot in front of his Queens home

JAMAICA, Queens —A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in front of his Jamaica home on Tuesday night, officials said.

The victim was shot in the chest near Sutphin Boulevard and Shore Avenue just after 8 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

It’s not yet clear why the victim was shot and police do not know if he was targeted.

He does have several prior arrests, most of them are for misdemeanors, but the man was arrested on a robbery charge at one point, police said.

His name has not yet been released.

Police have not released a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).