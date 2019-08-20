2 wounded in Coney Island shooting: police

CONEY ISLAND — Two men have been shot and critically wounded in Coney Island, police said.

One of the victims apparently went into cardiac arrest.

The shooting took place shortly after 11 p.m. at a house located at West 19th Street and Neptune Avenue.

A police source told PIX11 that people heard a loud argument in the hallway of the house just before the shooting.

After the initial victim collapsed, a second made it about 100 feet outside before collapsing.

Both victims are in critical condition, authorities said. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

A large contingent of officers were on the scene gathering evidence. The investigation continues.