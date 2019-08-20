11-year-old New Jersey boy loses entire family in car crash

CARTERET, NJ — An 11-year-old New Jersey boy lost his entire family in a Thursday crash.

Parents Gurmeet Singh, 44; Jasleen Kaur, 38 and 6-year-old Harjas Kaur were killed when a Ford F-250 driver lost control on Route 340 in Virginia and collided with the New Jersey family’s Dodge Grand Caravan, WTVR reports. Yashveer Singh suffered severe injuries.

His community has rallied around him with a GoFundMe. So far, they’ve raised more than $217,000.

The post described Gurmeet Singh as “a man of few words but many smiles.”

“While nobody can ever fulfill the void in Yash’s life, as friends and family, the least we can do is to come together and contribute our share for the medical expenses of Yash, funeral expenses of the deceased, and more importantly, contribute towards the future of Yash,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote. “No contribution is big or small – please do whatever you can to help Yash have some financial support for the future.”