Victims identified in Dutchess County plane crash that killed 2

UNION VALE, N.Y. — Officials have released the names of two people killed, and the others injured, when small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in upstate New York, according to New York State Police.

The Cessna 303 aircraft was headed to Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville, New York, when it crashed into a house in Union Vale, a few miles southeast of the airport.

State police have tentatively identified the two killed in the crash. One of the victims was the pilot Francisco Knipping-Diaz, 61, of Woodmere, New York. The other was one of the occupants of the Union Vale home, Gerard Bocker, 61.

Knipping-Diaz died at the scene and was flying Eduardo Tio, 50, also of Woodmere, and Teoflio Antonio Diaz Pratt, 52, of the Dominican Republic, police said. Tio and Pratt both sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Hannah Bocker, 21, was also in the Union Vale home and was critically injured, state police said. Sarah Bocker, 30, another occupant, had non life-threatening injuries.

The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and state police are investigating the crash.