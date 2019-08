WARWICK, NY — Two utility workers were killed as they worked on a power line in Warwick on Monday morning, police said.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the woods near Continental Road around 10 a.m., officials said. They found the electrocuted utility workers.

The workers were employed by E & J Electric.

They both rode in a UTV vehicle, which was also completely burned, officials said.

Their names have not yet been released.