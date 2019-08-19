Taste test: Dominique Ansel Bakery’s new NYC-themed sweets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Dominique Ansel, who famously gifted us the "cronut," has a new line of sweets out now in his SoHo bakery, and they're all themed around New York City.

Ansel's limited-time "New York Collection" pastries celebrate the chef's 15th anniversary of coming to New York City from Paris.

The pastries, which are made to look like NYC icons such as a hot dog, a bagel, a big pretzel, a coffee cup, and more, are just as beautiful as they are delicious.

All nine items are available at Dominque Ansel Bakery in SoHo, but move fast because they're only around through Labor Day, September 2.