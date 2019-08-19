Live: Eric Garner’s family reacts to Pantaleo firing
Pantaleo fired by NYPD Commissioner O’Neill

Midday with Muller: Pantaleo fired 5 years after Garner’s death

Posted 1:41 PM, August 19, 2019, by

Daniel Pantaleo, the officer at the center of Eric Garner’s death, has been fired, the police commissioner announced Monday. Midday with Muller on that, this week’s unusual heat, and more.

