Indrani’s Light: Ending generational abuse

Many adults may not even realize that they were abused as children. They came to know slapping and yelling as normal

It's the life activist Indrani Goradia experienced in her home country of Trinidad and Tobago, but she did not realize it until she had her first baby, who she wanted to hit to make him stop crying.

“Something in my brain said 'something is wrong with you,'" she said. "I told my husband 'I want to hurt our baby' and he said 'get help.'"

And she did immediately, and then began to understand more about the cycle of generational abuse.

“Generational abuse is when the things that happened before you were an adult, you just normalize it and say 'it happened to me and I turned out ok,'” she said.

Indrani took her pain from her own childhood and turned it into passion to help others. She started Indrani's Light, a non profit, which not only cares for survivors of domestic violence and teaches them how to stop generational abuse, but also empowers women to change their lives.

Indrani's tireless efforts have caught the attention of some pretty familiar names who have come to help. Mandy Moore traveled on one of her youth empowerment projects. She also met with former President Barack Obama.

According to unwomen.org, an estimated 35 percent of women worldwide have experienced some sort of domestic abuse. Indrani says there are a telltale sign to watch out for.

“When you start making excuses very early on for someone else's behavior and you start tampering down your gut, your gut is telling you something is wrong.”

Indrani says we see domestic abuse all around us, on the streets on the trains it has no boundaries.

“It crosses every education, crosses every culture," she said. "It crosses every economic level. It is the top to bottom and bottom up.”

If you feel like you are in an abusive situation, there are several links to organizations that can help.

http://indranislight.org/

https://www.sakhi.org/

https://www.vipmujeres.org/

https://sanctuaryforfamilies.org/gender-violence/domestic-violence/