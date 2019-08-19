Husband, wife found dead at Inwood home in apparent murder-suicide: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD — Police are investigating after finding a husband and wife dead at their Upper Manhattan apartment late Sunday night in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to a 911 call around 10:18 p.m. of a man who might have jumped from a building on Sherman Avenue, near West 207th Street, the NYPD says.

When officers arrived they found a 72-year-old man lying on the pavement, unconscious and unresponsive, with injuries implying a fall or jump from a high height, police said.

Upon gaining access to the apartment the man was believed to have fallen or jumped from, police found a 78-year-old woman on the living room sofa with several stab wounds to the torso, authorities said.

The man and woman, confirmed to be husband and wife, were both pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.

A neighbor who knew the man and woman told PIX11 the couple has four daughters.

Authorities said a knife was recovered at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing Monday morning.

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released, pending family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).