Garner family wants statewide chokehold ban after Pantaleo firing

“Commissioner O’Neill, I thank you for doing the right thing.”

A thank you, from Eric Garner’s daughter Emerald to Police Commissioner James O’Neill for firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo, but with that appreciation comes more action.

While vowing to keep the pressure on, Garner’s daughter and son along with the Rev. Al Sharpton believe there is nothing to celebrate with Pantaleo losing his job.

They are demanding the state of New York pass the Eric Garner law which bans the chokehold used in the confrontation that led to Garner's death. They also want to see the other officers involved in the incident to face consequences of their own.