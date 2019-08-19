Federal prisons chief removed by AG Barr following Epstein suicide

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr removed the acting head of the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department said Monday, replacing the agency’s top official in the wake of the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein earlier this month.

In a statement, Barr said Hugh Hurwitz, who had served in the acting position since last year, would return to the assistant director position he formerly occupied.

Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, who led the bureau from 1992 to 2003, will be the new director, Barr said.

Barr has said he was “appalled” and “angry” to learn of the suicide, and cited “serious irregularities” at the Manhattan facility where Epstein had been detained.

This story is breaking and will be updated.