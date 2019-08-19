Delivery person robbed of bike at gunpoint in Chinatown: police

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A delivery person working in Chinatown was robbed of his bike at gunpoint, police said Monday.

It happened on Thursday, July 25, at around 9:45 p.m. in front of 120 Walker Street.

A man and woman approached the delivery man, 32, on his bike, and while displaying a silver firearm, demanded he turn over it over to them, according to police.

Authorities said the woman rode off with the bike, and the man fled with another person in another direction.

