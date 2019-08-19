Crews replace suspension cables on George Washington Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new and improved George Washington Bridge is emerging as drivers go back and forth between New Jersey and New York.

In 2015, a $1.9 billion repair and restoration project began. It's called "Restore The George" and it's scheduled to take a decade to complete.

On Monday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey invited PIX11 News to see a milestone of the work.

Hundreds of suspension ropes connect vertically to the main support lines for the bridge. On the north side, about half of them have been replaced.

That work will continue and then switch to the south side. There are 11 components to the project, including new roadbeds.

Upper level lanes traveling eastbound will be the next area for pavement work.

Check current road work updates and construction plans here.

The 88-year-old span carries nearly 300,000 vehicles each day.