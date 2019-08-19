Back to School: Finding the best deals on clothes for the new school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — With students around New York and New Jersey gearing up to head back to school in the coming weeks, there's one thing that's a "must" for the new school year: New clothes.

Nobody wants to spend an arm and a leg on a whole new fall wardrobe, so we've got some tips and tricks to snag the best deals and find all the sales.

Some savings tips and tricks:

It's 2019 so be prepared to use your cellphone to hunt down digital deals and coupon codes.

Head to sites like GiftCardGranny.com to get discounted gift cards to stores like The Gap.

Sites and apps like MyUniDays.com offer special discounts and offers for students.

Often times, store credit cards will offer discounts off your total purchase if you sign up on site. These can have high APR's so just be sure to pay them off in full every month.

Avoid sales tax on clothing by shopping in New Jersey, or keeping your New York clothing purchases under $110.

Anthropologie offers 20% discounts for teachers with school ID cards.

Outlet shopping can be a smart move, where the prices are often lower than their mainstream counterparts, plus you can look for "back to school" or summer clearance sales.

If you're buying items available at multiple retailers, Google it to compare prices and find the lowest.

Use memberships to wholesale clubs like BJ's or Costco to shop for back-to-school clothes and supplies. Even if you don't have to buy in bulk, go with a friend and split the purchase.

Sign up for mall reward programs that help you earn cash back.

Check out more back-to-school deals at TrueTrae.com.