4 men sought in connection with midtown pedi cab theft: police

MIDTOWN Manhattan — Four different men are wanting for questioning in connection to a grand larceny of a pedi-cab bike in midtown Manhattan Saturday, police said.

The theft was reported at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night and took place on 9th Avenue. A 27-year-old man left his pedi-cab bike outside the location and went in to have dinner. The victim returned 15 minutes late and the bike was removed.

An investigation revealed four unidentified males removed the bike and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.