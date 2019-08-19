2 Proud Boys convicted in 2018 Manhattan clash with protesters

NEW YORK — Two members of the far-right Proud Boys have been found guilty of charges including attempted gang assault for their part in a melee that followed a speech at New York’s Metropolitan Republican Club.

A jury convicted Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman on Monday in connection with the October 2018 brawl between members of the all-male Proud Boys and the loosely organized anti-fascist group known as Antifa.

Lawyers for Hare and Kinsman said the men acted in self-defense, but prosecutors said they and other Proud Boys members started the physical fight.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said the defendants beat four people “in a brutal act of political violence.”

An attorney for Kinsman said he had no comment on the convictions. A message seeking comment was left with Hare’s attorney.

