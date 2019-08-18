3 arrested after shots possibly fired at cops in Brooklyn: authorities

Posted 9:33 AM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58AM, August 18, 2019

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three people have been arrested after shots were potentially fired at NYPD officers in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.

Authorities said shots rang out, possibly aimed at police, around 2 a.m. Sunday on Bainbridge Street, near Saratoga Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

No officers were struck, but there is still an active crime scene as of Sunday morning, police said.

Three people have been arrested, the NYPD says.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.