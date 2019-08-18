3 arrested after shots possibly fired at cops in Brooklyn: authorities

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three people have been arrested after shots were potentially fired at NYPD officers in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.

Authorities said shots rang out, possibly aimed at police, around 2 a.m. Sunday on Bainbridge Street, near Saratoga Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

No officers were struck, but there is still an active crime scene as of Sunday morning, police said.

Three people have been arrested, the NYPD says.

This is a developing story; check back for updates