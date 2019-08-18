NJ building evacuated as rain water floods apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST NEW YORK, NJ — Residents were evacuated from their homes Sunday night as a storm roared through West New York.

More than 2 feet of water collected on the roof of the apartment building at 6213 Hudson Avenue. The water, which could not drain properly, seeped into all 12 apartments, doing structural damage to each and everyone of them.

“You know water goes where it can, so it seeped into the ceilings of each apartment and the fire department determined that all the residents had to be evacuated,” Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Evacuated resident Mariella Dipre is pregnant and due to have her baby in the next month.

"I don't know what's going to happen now," she said. "I don't know what's going to happen to all the things for my baby inside."

Cell phone video from a resident on the first floor shows lots of water damage. Tenant Malvin Fermin is worried about what he can salvage.

“The kitchen, the living room, it’s all pretty bad,” Fermin said.

The building is secure, but the West New York Fire Department determined families shouldn't stay in the building overnight, officials said.