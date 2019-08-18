New Yorkers go on pub crawl to raise awareness for cycling safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nineteen cyclists have been fatally struck so far this year. The pub crawl features a drink called Vision Zero, which is the name of the push for zero pedestrian deaths.

It's a fun way to raise awareness for a serious cause.

About 74 percent of the cyclist deaths this year have been in Brooklyn. The first fatality of the year was in Sunset Park.

Four local bars are giving out free drinks in exchange for a $20 donation to bicycle awareness.

"Our cyclists in New York City are very much at risk right now," said Sam Goetz, owner of Judy's Bar. "There's been a huge increase in number of bicyclist deaths this year. I cycle all the time. I see it all the time and I just thought it was a good cause."

